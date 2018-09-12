Hurricane Tracker: Follow Florence’s Path Here

Crews respond to large grass fire in South Salt Lake

Posted 1:47 pm, September 12, 2018, by and , Updated at 03:24PM, September 12, 2018

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Fire crews are working to contain a large grass fire in South Salt Lake.

A dispatcher confirmed the address of the fire is 3005 S 1030 W.

Utah Transit Authority tweeted that people should expect a 10-15 minute delay between River Trail-Airport on northbound Green Line trains because the fire is near the Redwood Junction-River trail. Northbound trains will reverse at Redwood Junction and southbound trains will reverse at River Trail.

Check out photos and a viewer video below:

Photo Gallery

Inline

Watch FOX 13 for updates.

 