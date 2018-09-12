Crews respond to large grass fire in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Fire crews are working to contain a large grass fire in South Salt Lake.
A dispatcher confirmed the address of the fire is 3005 S 1030 W.
Utah Transit Authority tweeted that people should expect a 10-15 minute delay between River Trail-Airport on northbound Green Line trains because the fire is near the Redwood Junction-River trail. Northbound trains will reverse at Redwood Junction and southbound trains will reverse at River Trail.
