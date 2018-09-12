Child in serious condition after being hit by car while leaving Utah State Fair Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A 3-year-old girl is in serious condition after she ran out into the road after the Utah State Fair Tuesday night and was hit by a pickup truck.

Lt. Dave Carcroft with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. as people were exiting the Utah State Fair Park, which is located at 155 North 1000 West.

"A family was walking out with their 3-year-old daughter who ran ahead of them, they were trying to catch her," Carcroft said. "She ran out into the street and was struck by this pickup truck."

Carcroft said the girl was taken to Primary Children's Hospital, and as of last report Tuesday night she was in serious condition but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Carcroft said the driver remained at the scene and has been fully cooperative, and police don't suspect impairment in the crash.

"It's just an unfortunate situation where the 3-year-old ran out into the street in front of a car," Carcroft said.

Carcroft said with the State Fair going on, particularly around the times the event ends each night, there can be quite a lot of traffic in the area.

"It happens unfortunately, and it could happen to anybody, and parents need to hang on to their kids," he said. "But sometimes that’s easier said than done, you know if you’ve got kids: you’ve been through that."