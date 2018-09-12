× 50-year-old woman rescued from Causey Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A woman had to be flown out of Skull Crack Canyon near the Causey Reservoir after she fell Wednesday morning.

Her injuries were not serious, but a helicopter was required to reach her, two miles from the trailhead. She was then flown to an ambulance at the trail head and taken to the hospital with a fractured leg.

The Skull Crack Canyon trail has been extremely popular lately because of salmon coming out of the reservoir and going into the tributary that feeds it. However, it’s unknown if that’s why this woman was hiking in the area.