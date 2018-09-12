3 Tasty spots to enjoy with your family and friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chase (@SLCFOODIE) joined us to talk about some of his favorite spots to enjoy with family and friends.

Seasons Juice Bar & Café in Midvale offers incredibly delicious cold press juices and coffees. They also have Acai bowls and a few toast based items, including bruschetta, hummus toast and avocado toast.

BGR Burger in Sugar House offers amazing gourmet burgers and shakes. Being in Sugar House, the vibe is always amazing, but BGR tops it off with a loft-feel dining area with a nice outdoor patio.

Desert Edge Brewery in Trolley Square. This spot has been around for more than 30 years and offers awesome food in a historic setting. Chase’s favorites are the sirloin and gorgonzola open-face steak sandwich and the roast beef dip.

