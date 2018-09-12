1 dead after early morning crash on SR-30

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A semi driver called to report a car accident around 8 a.m. Wednesday, but Utah Highway Patrol thinks the crash happened much earlier.

According to a UHP report, the driver of a sedan was ejected and killed after his vehicle rolled down a small slope toward a field between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. The car landed on its wheels a large distance away and wasn’t easily visible from the roadway.

UHP reported that it appeared as if the car crossed both eastbound and westbound lanes before going off the road entirely. Logan resident William K. Atkinson was ejected from the vehicle and killed. UHP said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and they believe fatigued driving was a factor.