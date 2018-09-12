× 1 dead, 1 injured in Wendover crash

WENDOVER, Nevada — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a car crash Tuesday night.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported to the scene on I-80. They said the car had begun to drift off the road to the left, and the driver abruptly jerked the wheel to the right, causing the car to rotate clockwise and then rollover several times. Both occupants, both residents of Washington state, were ejected during rollover.

Lee Carmack died on the scene. Shanlee Green was flown to the University of Utah with serious injuries. Neither of them were wearing a seat belt. It is not currently known who was driving.