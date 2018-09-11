Workout pees, frequent bathroom breaks, or you just can’t hold it!  Remedy them all with one treatment!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may have heard about vaginal rejuvenation, but may not know if you’re a good candidate, or what exactly it treats. Reena from Enlighten Laser was here to tell us about the Viveve Treatment, and the main benefit of this revolutionary treatment. One of the many issues that women are having, that the Viveve treatment can target, is Stress Urinary Incontinence or SUI. This is the most common issue we see women coming in for and hoping it can help. Stress Urinary Incontinence is the unintentional leakage of urine when we sneeze, cough, laugh, workout or jump.

Stress Urinary Incontinence is extremely common among women. It is estimated that 50% of all women will experience symptoms of Stress Urinary Incontinence some time in their lives, and their chances increase 30% with every vaginal birth. However, in some cases women that haven’t had children can experience urinary leakage; so there isn’t just one demographic of women that is affected.

Incontinence comes in different forms as well. Other forms of Incontinence include: Urge Incontinence- an overwhelming feeling of needing to relieve the bladder. When the need to urinate is “held” too long, it can cause urinary leakage. And Frequency Incontinence- going to the restroom too frequently.

The Viveve treatment can correct these Incontinence issues, and give women back their confidence. The treatment is performed in our clinic by an OB/GYN, Dr. Molly Mears. It works by using a small treatment tip about the size of a thumb. It is virtually pain free, and inserted just inside the vaginal canal. Radiofrequency energy is then pulsed through that treatment tip to tighten and tone the vaginal canal, and stimulate cellular collagen production, which in turn creates more support for the urethra. This can correct the various Incontinence symptoms the patient is experiencing. All it takes is a one hour treatment that can literally change your life!

This treatment stands alone in the industry of several other kinds of vaginal rejuvenation treatments. The industry has come such a long way in recent years. In the past, a patient’s only option to correct Incontinence, was to have a vaginal mesh or sling surgery that was very painful, invasive, and expensive. It required a period of downtime, healing, and exposes them to potential surgical complications. The Viveve treatment does not cut or burn tissue, it is pain free, requires no downtime, and it does not take several treatments to be successful. The treatment penetrates 10 times deeper into the tissue to stimulate collagen formation than any other treatment. Also, it’s much more affordable than vaginal surgeries. They can also accept Health Savings and Flex Spending Account payments for this procedure.

The Viveve Treatment is a one time treatment, which also lasts longer than most treatments out there. Each patient’s longevity from the treatment will vary, due to each patient’s level of vaginal laxity, vaginal atrophy, age, number of vaginal births and lifestyle. Clinical studies show that 90% of women reported significant, sustained tightening 12 months after treatment. The Viveve treatment should be thought of as a maintenance treatment, to maintain 100% of the treatment results over time.

If you’re considering the treatment, or have any questions, you can call the clinic at 801-294-9999 to schedule a free consultation. In that consult, Reena will personally perform a comprehensive evaluation of the patient’s vaginal health history and concerns, to determine a customized treatment solution to address the patient’s specific needs and symptoms. At that time the patient can go ahead and schedule their one time treatment, to start seeing and feeling results within just a few days! Enlighten Laser also currently has a 20% of promotion for the treatment!

You can also find them on social media under enlightenutah, as well as their website enlightenlaser.com. They offer a wide variety of treatments including; botox, filler, laser hair removal, etc. You can find monthly promotions and specials for different treatments on social media and their website.