Use your summer harvest with 3 easy and creative zucchini recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This time of year there’s no lack of zucchini. But it can get old eating it the same way over and over.

Caytlin McCleery from Cayt’s Meats and Meals shows us creative ways to incorporate it into your meals with 3 easy and creative zucchini recipes.

Grilled Zucchini with Pork Steaks

Pork – simply a pork chop with your choice of seasonings.

Smoke until it reaches 135 and then sear it until it hits 145 internal temp.

Marinate or season zucchini a it hit the grill. Grill at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Top with parmesan cheese.

Zoodles

Zoodles are zucchini that’s been turned into a noodle and they are best cooked hot and fast with a little olive oil and seasoning (try the Lemon-Herb Pesto seasoning from Macey’s).

Zucchini Chocolate Chip Bread

3 eggs

2 cup sugar

2 cup grated zucchini

1 cup oil

3 tsp. vanilla

1 cut nuts (optional)

3 cup flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. soda

3 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. nutmeg or cloves

1 bag of chocolate chips

Mix in order and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Makes 2 large loaves or 4 small loaves.