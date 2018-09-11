Surveillance footage shows suspects boldly stealing multiple MacBooks from Sandy store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Police are searching for a couple who allegedly stole multiple laptops from a store in Sandy.

The robbery happened at Expercom last week in Sandy, Sgt. Jason Nielson with the Sandy Police Department confirmed to Fox 13.

A man allegedly entered the store and asked a couple of questions. Shortly after, he and a female suspect entered the store and asked if a clerk would check for inventory in the back of the store.

When the clerk went into the back, the couple allegedly cut security chords to three computers and ran out of the store with them.

The computers the suspects stole were a 15-inch MacBook Pro, a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a regular MacBook, the store's manager said. The estimated value of the computers stolen was $5,500.

Nielsen stated that the Sandy Police Department has not received identifying information on either suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call (801) 568-7200.