Several juveniles in custody after teen shot in the face in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY -- Several juveniles have been taken into custody after a teenage boy was shot in the face in Salt Lake City Monday night.

Det. Greg Wilking of the Salt Lake City Police Department said the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday in Salt Lake City.

Wilking said a male juvenile was shot in the face and suffered "superficial wounds." The juvenile arrived at a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Wilking said the incident Monday night began with a fight and escalated into a shooting. Detectives gathered evidence at the scene of the shooting that led them to a residence in the area of 1000 North and Cornell Street in the Rose Park area of Salt Lake City.

There was a large police response at that residence Tuesday morning, and around 9 a.m. Wilking said the situation had been resolved peacefully. Several people came out of the home and were taken into custody.

Police say those individuals are juveniles, and as such they have not been identified.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.