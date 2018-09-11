My Heart Challenge: Exercise specialist talks first steps toward better heart health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Fourteen Utah high school teachers are working to become more heart healthy over the next 100 days.

The Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute's My Heart Challenge 2018: Teacher's Edition is in full swing, and Tuesday Jeffery Beck came to the Fox 13 Studio with some tips for improving your health.

Beck, an exercise specialist with Intermountain Medical Center, spoke about the importance of "consistent discipline" when it comes to physical activity. Beck said that's why he recommends people begin with small, manageable goals to change their habits rather than leaping right into more drastic changes.

"You don't have to run a 5K or a marathon, I mean, we're just talking about 5 minutes outside to start," Beck said.

Beck also advised minimizing stress in our lives, see the video above for more of his advice and click here to learn more about the challenge.