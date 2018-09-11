Moab liquor store closed after van crashes into storefront

MOAB, Utah — The State Liquor Store in Moab will close for a few days after a van crashed into the storefront and caused damage to a major support beam.

According to a spokesman for the Utah Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the crash happened Monday around 11:35 a.m.

“The driver said he must have forgotten to put the vehicle in park. No one was hurt, including the driver and store employees,” a statement from DABC said.

The store will continue to fill orders for restaurants and bars in the area.

Officials with the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management are on the scene and hope to reopen the store to customers before the end of the week.

It does not appear the van driver was under the influence, the DABC spokesman said.