Man critically injured in construction accident in Utah Co.

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A man is in critical condition after he was crushed under a piece of construction equipment near Spanish Fork Tuesday morning.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the 49-year-old victim was under the right lift arm of a track loader when the arm lowered and crushed him against the machine’s tread.

The man has been taken to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, where he is expected to undergo emergency surgery.