‘Isn’t that unbelievable?’ – Bald eagle lands on fire department’s 9/11 memorial

ANDOVER, Minn. — A Minnesota fire department’s Facebook post is going viral after a special visitor landed on a piece of equipment the department is using for a 9/11 memorial.

“Isn’t that unbelievable? This eagle just landed on the aerial, while we’re doing the 9/11 memorial,” said Fire Chief Jerry Streich of the Andover Fire Department in a Facebook Live video.

A bald eagle landed on one of two aerial platforms the fire department used to fly an American flag on the seventeenth anniversary of 9/11.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has been viewed more than 706,000 times.

