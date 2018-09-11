How Stem Cell Therapy Could Take Your Pain Away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Robert Bean Utah Pain Relief Institute & My Stem Cell USA stopped by to tell us about how stem cell technology are relieving pain and other common conditions. Dr. Bean tells us that stem cell therapy is the introduction of new adult stem cells into damaged tissue in order to treat disease or injury. The ability of stem cells to self-renew and give rise to different cells, that can potentially replace diseased and damaged areas in the body, with minimal risk of rejection and side effects.

Dr. Bean adds that utilizing your own body`s naturally occurring stem cells (SVF), they are collected, concentrated and injected into areas of the body that require aggressive healing and repair. Cell therapy is quickly gaining favor in research and treatment around the world.

Treatable conditions with stem cell therapy:

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Multiple Sclerosis

Parkinson's Disease

Traumatic Brain Injury, Concussion, Head Trauma

Stroke

ALS

Alzheimer's Disease

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Fibromyalgia

Psoriasis

Crohn's Disease

Irritable Bowel Disease

Type 1 Diabetes

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Polymyalgia Rheumatica

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Sjögren's syndrome

Thyroiditis, Hashimotos

Orthopedic Conditions

Erectile Dysfunction

