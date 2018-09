× Gas leak forces road closure in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Dominion Energy crews are working to identify the source of a natural gas leak in Kaysville.

According to Kaysville City’s website, the leak is in the area of Burton Ln. and Sunset Dr., and crews need to shut down the street to find and repair the leak.

“We encourage people to avoid the area,” a posting on Kaysville City’s website said.

