Evacuations ordered for 'several streets' following gas leak in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — Evacuations for several streets of residents were ordered following a natural gas leak in Layton Tuesday evening.

According to a tweet made by the city of Layton, the gas leak occurred in the northeast portion of the city.

Streets that were affected by the gas leak were near 3300 N. and 2550 E., the city stated.

“Fire crews are working with Dominion to mitigate the hazard,” the tweet stated. “Please avoid the area.”

Details regarding how many residents were being evacuated were not known at the time of this report.

This is an ongoing news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.