Cyclists worry new road design deadly after cars use bike lane

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah -- Some cyclists are concerned that a new road design in Summit County is dangerous, and possibly deadly.

According to Michael Conti, a local cyclist, most of the cars he has witnessed driving on Kilby Road have swerved dangerously into the bike lane while navigating its new, curved portion.

"It's dangerous. Someone is going to get hit, if not killed. There are too many pinch points where the median is, and it forces the car into the bike lane," Conti said.

Watch the video above to see footage of the road and the curves in question.