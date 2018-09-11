× Two taken to hospital in critical condition following multi-car crash in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Crews responded to a large crash in Weber County Tuesday that occurred on I-15 near Farr West.

Crash

NB I-15 at MP 349 (SR-143, Farr West) Weber Co.

All Lanes Blocked

Est. Clearance Time: 5:04 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 11, 2018

At least two people were transferred to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the accident, officials with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said.

Other individuals were also transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Details regarding the nature of the crash were not known at the time of this report.

“The majority of the roadway will be closed for the next 3 to 4 hours while troopers investigate,” UHP wrote at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted as they become available.