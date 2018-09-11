Two taken to hospital in critical condition following multi-car crash in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Crews responded to a large crash in Weber County Tuesday that occurred on I-15 near Farr West.
At least two people were transferred to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the accident, officials with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said.
Other individuals were also transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Details regarding the nature of the crash were not known at the time of this report.
“The majority of the roadway will be closed for the next 3 to 4 hours while troopers investigate,” UHP wrote at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted as they become available.
41.297165 -112.027720