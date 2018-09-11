× Crews battle two fires near I-80 on Salt Lake, Tooele county borders

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Crews worked to get two fires burning close to each other under control Tuesday night near the Tooele and Salt Lake County border.

Tooele County Dispatch stated the fires were burning just south of I-80 near mile marker 101.

Details regarding how the fires sparked were not known at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and additional details will be posted as they become available.