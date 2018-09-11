Choose the trends that work for you without looking like a fashion victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever pulled out a picture from your past and thought “What was I thinking?”

That can easily happen when you try to be on trend, but end up being a victim of fashion instead.

Dani Slaugh, from Style by Dani, joined The Place with some help to choose the trends that work for you.

First of all, you need to know that the fashion curve starts with high fashion designers who want to introduce a new style. They’re often extreme to get attention. Those are fads.

If you want to avoid making that mistake, here are some of Dani’s tips:

Choose styles that are not very extreme Choose a new style that is on its upward rise in terms of popularity, rather than at its peak Choose a new style that provides a solution to your clothing needs or problems Make sure your closet isn’t full of fads Save money for higher-priced/ basic pieces with a longer-wear life

You can have fun with new styles and trends if you do it wisely.

www.stylebydani.com