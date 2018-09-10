What is going on at the Utah State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is that fried Twinkies I smell? The Utah State Fair gives us the scoop on this year's happenings, and of course, dip into some fried food favorites!

Make sure to enjoy Fox13 Day at the Fair Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.

Click here (https://fox13now.com/2018/07/02/coupon-fox-13-day-at-the-utah-state-fair/) to download the coupon that makes age 12 and under FREE and ages 13 and up just $8!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crazy, Creepy, and Cute: 3 Critters from the Utah State Fair

Dr. Ngo from the Utah State Fair brought in three critters: One that's crazy (it pops out of somewhere unexpected!); one that's creepy (hint: it slithers!); and one that's so darn cute, Amanda and Big Budah turn into mush!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Axl Rose would be proud! Three performers from cover band, The Hair Metal Show stopped by to share the kind of performance to expect from them at the Utah State Fair! Catch the band every night at the fair at 7:30 p.m.

We talked to Stevie Lynn Matthews (vocalist), Shylo Gottling (vocalist) and Chadwick Van Oostendrop (guitar) about their favorite hair metal bands, and may have done some pretty mean headbanging, too!