Utahn Tony Finau is picked to play for the U.S. Ryder Cup team

LEHI, Utah — Tony Finau has been selected to play on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The West High School Graduate and Lehi resident was the final pick for U.S. captain Jim Furyk.

“I’m so excited to be on the Ryder Cup team and I cannot wait to get to Paris,” said Finau. “Thanks for all the support. Go U.S.A.”

It’s an incredible achievement for Finau, who grew up playing golf in Rose Park. He turned professional right out of high school in 2007, but it took him seven years to earn his PGA Tour card. He’s been a rising star ever since, winning his first PGA Tour event at the Puerto Rico Open in 2016. Finau is ranked third on the FedEx Cup standings after an incredibly consistent season on the PGA Tour, with three runner-up finishes and 11 top 10 finishes this season.

Finau will play the Tour Championship next week in Atlanta, then he will be a part of the 12-man U.S. team that will play Europe in the Ryder Cup on September 28-30 in Paris.