(KSTU) -- Utah native Jensen Arnold was set to compete Monday night in the finale of "So You Think You Can Dance," airing on Fox.

Last week, Arnold danced to Rihanna's "Where Have You Been" for her final solo appearance on the show.

All four of the final contestants moved forward to the finale Monday, where a winner will be crowned.

Watch the video above to hear from Arnold before she danced for the "So You Think You Can Dance" crown.