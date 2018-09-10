× Tooele County school warns parents after norovirus case confirmed

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — A school in Tooele County warned parents Monday that a case of norovirus has been confirmed in a student at the school.

“If you have been following local news, you know this outbreak started in Utah County and has made its way to Salt Lake and now Tooele County,” a letter sent to parents of students who attend Bonneville Academy said.

Norovirus is an extremely infectious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea and can spread to a large group of people in a short period of time.

The virus is spread by coming into contact with sick individuals, and can even be contracted if a person smells the vomit of someone who is sick.

“Local Health Departments are asking parents of children who have become sick to not send children to school until three days after symptoms of the virus have ended,” the letter said. “This includes siblings.”

