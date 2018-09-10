× Three dogs killed in Brigham City mobile home fire

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A fire Sunday at a mobile home in Brigham City killed three dogs, and caused approximately $15,000 in damage.

The mobile home was located near 1000 South Main Street, a press release made by the Brigham City Fire Department said.

Firefighters initially arrived on-scene at 4:04 p.m., and observed smoke and fire in the interior of the home. Within minutes, flames started coming out of the windows, the press release said.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire and no one was injured, but three dogs died from the incident.

The fire was extinguished by fire crews within thirty minutes, the press release stated.

Fire investigators determined that the blaze was caused by an unattended stovetop. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.

“Property owners, and renters, are encouraged to exercise caution when cooking, or preparing to cook,” the press release stated. “Resident’s should never leave an unattended stove-top for any length of time. It is also recommended to have a portable fire extinguisher nearby, and working smoke detectors on all levels of the home.”