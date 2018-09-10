This Local Artist will ‘Draw’ a Crowd at Your Next Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The photobooth is nothing new when it comes to entertainment during weddings and other events. But the "hand-drawn" photobooth? This is the first time we've seen this!

Local artist Natalie Allsup-Edwards runs The Hand Drawn Photo Booth. She started it in 2011 as a student at the University of Utah. Now she employs five artists to cover the demand of hand-sketched "photobooth" strips.

Her "pretend photobooth" - inspired by 'The Flinstones' - allows you to step right up, and insert fake money into the "camera," which is a live artist waiting to sketch you. You sit down at the bench and choose four poses to strike for your strip of pictures. (Don't worry, there's a sheet full of ideas like "thoughtful" and "looking away.") You then sit and hold each of the four poses for a minute or two while the artist - insanely quickly - sketches them out in front of you!

Amanda and Big Budah got their pictures done, and were impressed with the likeness of the photos!

You can book Natalie and her artists for your next event at www.handdrawnphotobooth.com.