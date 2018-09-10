The No. 1 Thing Blocking your Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He coaches life coaches and personal trainers to be more successful, in order to help their clients achieve total transformation, Now Utah's Travis Brady is here in-studio sharing his tips for creating lasting change with "The Place."

He said it all starts with what you believe about yourself. If you had a bad experience that gave you a bad belief, you're going to operate on an identity that is a failure. For example, he says, if you want to try public speaking and your first few events are not that great, you might develop the belief and identity that you are a "bad public speaker." To combat this, Brady says maintain positive beliefs when you're trying something new. For example, if you want to be healthy and fit, keep telling yourself, "I am fit." He said to also continue to associate actions with your positive belief, like consistently going to the gym. He says, your mind "believes" your actions, and reinforces them in your identity. So if you tell yourself you are fit, and you take action and go to the gym, your mind is going to give you the identity that you are a fit person.

You can learn more about Brady's mind-body philosophy at nextgenerationalcoach.com.