Second human case of West Nile virus reported in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A second human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Box Elder County.

According to an update posted by the Box Elder Mosquito Abatement District Monday morning, the Bear River Health Department has reported a new human case of West Nile virus in Box Elder County.

This is the second human case in the county this year, with the first being reported at the end of August.

“We have now had two different cases in the County, one of which being neuroinvasive,” the post stated. “We want the county to be aware that September has shown to be a very active month for West Nile virus. Please continue to take precautions.”

The post states that three more mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus, making a total of 23 positive samples in the county this year.

“Please take proper precautions if you are outside after dusk,” the post states. “Be sure to wear long sleeve shirts and pants. Mosquito Repellent with DEET or Picaridin is also a great way to avoid mosquito bites.”

