× Salt Lake Co. Health Dept. warns New Yorker Restaurant patrons about hepatitis A

SALT LAKE CITY — People who ate or drank at Salt Lake City’s New Yorker Restaurant between July 25 and August 15 may have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus, according to the Salt Lake County Health Department.

“It is too late for people who consumed items at the restaurant between the dates listed to receive preventive vaccination, so those individuals should watch for symptoms of hepatitis A and see their health care provider if they are concerned,” a news release from the health department said. “Symptoms of hepatitis A include low fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and yellow skin and eyes. The incubation period for hepatitis A is two to seven weeks, so potentially affected customers should watch for symptoms until October 3.”

The possible exposure may affect up to 650 people, the news release said, and it is too late for those people to receive preventive vaccinations.

“Customers who are fully vaccinated (two doses) against hepatitis A are protected and do not need to be concerned,” the news release said. “d. In July 2002, Utah began requiring hepatitis A vaccination for children entering kindergarten, so many people who began kindergarten during or after the 2002–2003 school year are likely vaccinated against hepatitis A; check your personal immunization record to be sure.”

The New Yorker Restaurant previously offered hepatitis A vaccinations to its employees, but the employee responsible for the possible exposure chose not to receive to receive it.

“In Salt Lake County, hepatitis A vaccination is not required for food workers unless the establishment has an employee with a known exposure to the virus. Accordingly, all New Yorker employees who were not already vaccinated against hepatitis A must now be vaccinated before returning to work,” the news release said.

According to the Salt Lake County Health Department, the hepatitis A vaccine is covered by most insurance plans and is widely available to local pharmacies, health care providers, and the county’s immunization clinics. Call 385-468-7468 to make an appointment at a health department immunization clinic.