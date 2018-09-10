× Officials remove Pineview Reservoir from harmful algae bloom list

OGDEN, Utah — A reservoir in Ogden has been taking off a warning list, after harmful levels of an algae bloom were no longer detected in the water.

Test results conducted Friday showed that signs of the bloom were below detection limits, causing health officials to remove the reservoir from the warning list, a press release made by the Weber-Morgan Health Department stated.

“Staff has been monitoring the lake all week and today pulled samples from the five major public access points to the lake and none met the threshold for posting a warning at this time,” said Michela Harris, environmental health director for the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

Health officials said they will continue to monitor the reservoir, and warned the public to steer clear from areas of the water where algae is accumulating.

High levels of nutrients in the water coupled with warm temperatures could lead to another bloom to grow, the press release stated.