More than 100 parents gather in Park City to learn of dangers of ‘dark web’ drug markets

PARK CITY, Utah — More than 100 parents attended a presentation at Park City High School to learn about the dangers of drugs and “the dark web.”

“It’s the Amazon of narcotics,” described Special Agent Clint Kehr of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Agent Kehr has 10 years of experience at the ATF. Some of that time has been spent as an online undercover agent.

“It’s basically just downloading any kind of web browser,” Kehr said. “That’s how easy it is.”

The Summit County community has dealt with at least two cases of drugs purchased on “the dark web.”

In 2016 two teens died after overdosing on illegal drugs purchased on-line. This summer, Summit County authorities intercepted a shipment of drugs coming from overseas.

Agent Kehr hopes parents are open to becoming educated about this issue. He advises them to have a conversation with their teens.

“It’s important to teach kids what the dark web is capable of,” Kehr said. “Not knowing is the danger.”

Parents can get ahead of this problem by monitoring the parcels shipped to their home, keeping an eye on the spending habits of their children and looking for any changes in behavior.

Kehr believes this is an issue that can find its way on to the computer of any teen and parents should not let their guard down when it comes to having difficult conversations.

“I don’t think you can assume anything,” Kehr said. “It’s hard to police that unless you are really involved with your kids. It’s really difficult.”