× Man sentenced to 20 years to life for raping 15-year-old he sold drugs to

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after being convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl who he sold drugs to.

On multiple occasions in 2015, Lee Ervin Heyen, 43, and a 15-year-old girl engaged in sexual activity, a declaration of probable cause released in Third District Court stated.

The victim of the sexual activity stated that Heyden was her “drug dealer,” and the two spent “a lot of time together” smoking marijuana.

The declaration stated that while spending time together one day, Heyes asked the minor why she enjoyed spending time with her. She allegedly responded, saying she thought he was “cool.” Heyes then proceeded to engage in unlawful sexual activity with the minor.

The victim of the assault told police that she and Heyes engaged in sexual activity a total of four times. Heyes was 40-years-old at the time of the incidences.

Heyes was charged with seven counts of rape, a first-degree felony and three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. He was found guilty by a jury on five counts of rape and all three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Heyes was sentenced Friday to five years to life in prison for each count of rape. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison for each count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Heyes was not given any credit for time already served.