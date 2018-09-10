Man hit, killed by TRAX train while walking on or near tracks in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A man was hit and killed by a TRAX train while walking on or near the tracks in the area of Salt Lake City International Airport Sunday night.

The fatal crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. Sunday near 2450 West and North Temple, in the vicinity of the airport.

The deceased has so far only been identified as a 25-year-old man.

The location is not one often frequented by pedestrians and is not well-lit. Authorities are investigating to determine what the man was doing near the tracks in that area.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.