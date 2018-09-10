Kneaders teams up with Huntsman Cancer Institute to raise funds for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a local bakery is teaming up with cancer researchers to work toward a cure.

Kneaders Bakery and Cafe is selling elephant-shaped sugar cookies, and more, to raise funds for cancer research.

The company unveils a new elephant cookie each year during the month of September to support the work of Dr. Josh Schiffman. Schiffman is an oncologist and researcher working at Huntsman Cancer Institute, and his work focuses on elephant DNA—which may hold the key to finding a cure.

Lisa Abegglen is one of those working in the Schiffman Lab at Huntsman, and she came by Fox 13 Monday morning to discuss their research and the hope it is bringing to those facing down the disease. See the video above for her interview.

More information about Kneaders' fundraising can be found on their website, and they are also encouraging the use of hashtags #HopeFightsChildhoodCancer or #Kneaders on social media in connection with the effort.

More information on the research underway at Schiffman Lab at HCI is available here.