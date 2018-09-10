× Draper resident one of two people killed in fatal accident in West Wendover

WEST WENDOVER, Nev. — Two people, including a resident from Draper, were killed following a fatal collision on I-80 near West Wendover Monday.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the accident involved a commercial motor vehicle and two passenger cars.

The highway patrol did not release how many occupants were in each vehicle, or in which car the fatalities occurred.

Following the crash, westbound I-80 was closed for several hours, the highway patrol said. Additional delays were expected for several hours after the highway reopened.

Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane of travel while crews worked to investigate and clean up the accident.

Details regarding the nature of the accident were not known at the time of this report.

This is an ongoing news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.