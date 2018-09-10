× Did you feel them? Numerous small earthquakes reported near University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported that four small earthquakes were detected in northeast Salt Lake City in the last eight days.

The first two earthquakes occurred on Sunday, Sept. 2 around 2:13 a.m. and 10:33 a.m., and were 0.7 and 1.0 magnitudes.

The third earthquake came on Thursday at around 8:43 p.m. and on Saturday at 3:48 p.m. These shakes were said to be 1.0 magnitudes and 0.8 magnitudes respectively.

“These four earthquakes occurred near the southeastern part of the University of Utah campus at shallow depths of less than 3.5 miles,” the University of Utah Seismograph Stations said. “Residents of northeastern Salt Lake City have reported feeling and/or hearing these earthquakes, in some cases describing the noise as a loud boom. Earthquakes, especially very shallow ones, can generate noises that sound like booms or thunder to those nearby.”

Anyone who felt the earthquakes was asked to fill out a survey, which is available here.