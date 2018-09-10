Common Symptoms of Sleep Apnea, and the New Technology Treating It

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you wake up with a headache? Do you fall asleep at stoplights? If so, you might be suffering from sleep apnea and not getting to your REM cycles of sleep, leaving you feeling sore and tired all day.

Dr. Shad Morris, DMD of Premier Sleep Solutions stopped by to tell us that sleep apnea doesn't discriminate - anyone can have it! But, he says, the treatment doesn't have to be a bulky old mask. Now, a small, efficient oral appliance can do the trick, and also help those with snoring issues. Plus, it's covered by most insurance companies!

Contact PremierSleepSolutions.com or 385-24-SLEEP to schedule your consultation. They have two offices: 75 South 100 East, Suite 1E - St. George and 193 East Fort Union Blvd, Suite 101 - Midvale.