BYU students create new carbonated ice cream

PROVO, Utah -- Down in the BYU Eyring Science Center, students created what they call “Sparkling Scoops,” or carbonated ice cream.

“It eats a lot like ice cream,” said Kate Hartmann, student, and Co-Captain of the team which made the ice cream. “It’s really creamy and smooth, and has that awesome texture that you expect with ice cream, but it has that zing of carbonation that comes with a soda or a Rootbeer float.”

The students created three flavors — Orange cream, Rootbeer Float and Cherry Cola.

The fizzy ice cream was entered into an Idaho competition, and students brought back the taste of winning and a $10,000 check for their research, winning for the second year in a row.

“It’s been really fun to work with a team,” said Deb Hutchins, who created the printed labels for their product. “It’s fun to be a part of a winning team as well.”

But making their 8-ounce can of carbonated ice cream wasn’t without its challenges.

“It literally explodes all over, you and you think, 'there is no way, this is never going to make it to market,'” Hartmann said.

Hutchins said, in the beginning, she was a little skeptical they could pull it off, but they did and she said the judges loved it.

Another hurdle the team had while making the product, was keeping the ice cream cold in the can while keeping the fingers of the person holding the can from freezing.

“We came up with a foam, lined, shrink wrap label,” said Michael Dunn, BYU professor of food science. “We met with great success in the end.”

Dunn said the greatest part of the project was working with the students.

“I really just stand back and watch the creative juices flow, and it’s very exciting to see that happen,” Dunn said.

With work still left to do, Dunn said they are talking with BYU Creamery to see if this can be a product sold there in the near future.