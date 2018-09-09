St. George police seek suspect in alleged cloned credit card case

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The St. George Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect of an alleged fraud case involving the use of cloned credit cards.

The suspect allegedly used a cloned financial card to make a cash withdrawal from an ATM, the police department stated.

Police also said the case is related to several other similar incidences.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to contact the Det. Miles with the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4321, and reference case 18P017444.

A picture of the suspect can be seen below: