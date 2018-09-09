Pleasant Grove police seek suspect in alleged theft of tires from porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah -- Police in Pleasant Grove are seeking a suspect who allegedly stole vehicle tires from a porch.

According to a Facebook post made by Pleasant Grove police, a man was caught on surveillance cameras Wednesday night stealing tires from a porch.

"On the night of September 5th, this confused man thought these tires were free samples," police wrote. "We would like to speak with him and get the tires returned to their rightful owner."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect was asked to call the Pleasant Grove Police Department at (801) 785-3506.