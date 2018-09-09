Open house announced for new Concepción, Chile Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the opening of the Concepción, Chile Temple, the second temple to be built in Chile.

The temple is located in Concepción, a city southwest of Santiago, which has a population of 229,000 people.

A formal dedication for the temple will be held on Sunday, Oct. 28. The First Presidency of the Church announced that the temple will host an open house, from Saturday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Oct. 13.

Tours of the temple will consist of a 10-minute video presentation following a 40-minute walking tour.

“The Concepción Chile Temple is the 160th temple of the Church in the world,” Mormon Newsroom wrote in a news release. “It will serve some 122,000 Latter-day Saints in southern Chile and some southwest reaches of Argentina.”

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced plans for the Concepción temple in 2009. Construction began on Oct 17, 2015.

Photos of the temple can be seen below: