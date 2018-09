Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah - Police are searching for someone accused of stabbing a man several times.

The Murray Police Department said the stabbing happened just before midnight near 4500 South and 500 West on Saturday, Sept. 9.

They said the victim was stabbed in the arm, shoulder, and neck area. They also said they don't know the reason behind the stabbing, but believe the man was targeted and not random.

Police said the man is in serious condition and his injuries are not life threatening.

Fox 13 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.