Motorcyclist flown to hospital in extremely critical condition following crash in Provo Canyon
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital in extremely critical condition following a motorcycle accident Sunday evening.
The motorcyclist was traveling southbound in Provo Canyon at around 7:27 p.m. when they lost control and crashed on the right side of the road, the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), said in a statement.
The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and suffered “extremely critical injuries.”
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred, UHP said. They were flown to an area hospital by helicopter following the crash.
Troopers are investigating what caused the crash, and if speed was a factor.
40.362942 -110.998352