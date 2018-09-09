× Motorcyclist flown to hospital in extremely critical condition following crash in Provo Canyon

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital in extremely critical condition following a motorcycle accident Sunday evening.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound in Provo Canyon at around 7:27 p.m. when they lost control and crashed on the right side of the road, the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), said in a statement.

The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and suffered “extremely critical injuries.”

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred, UHP said. They were flown to an area hospital by helicopter following the crash.

Troopers are investigating what caused the crash, and if speed was a factor.