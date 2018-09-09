× Man arrested in Mesquite following Amber Alert for 14-year-old

MESQUITE, Nev. — A man was arrested in Mesquite Sunday after an Amber Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl in Arizona.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, the Amber Alert was initially issued in Surprise, Arizona for 14-year-old Aubrey Gardner.

Police said 21-year-old Jonathan Carson was found with Gardner Sunday and taken into custody.

Initial reports indicated that Gardner was found unharmed, Mesquite police said.

“Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding Aubrey’s disappearance,” Surprise police wrote in a statement.

Carson is facing criminal charges for resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and for felony warrants for deserting military service out of Arizona.