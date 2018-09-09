× Hospital group based in Utah will make own generic drugs, promising to save patients millions

ST. GEORGE — The St. George news reports that several major hospital groups, including Intermountain Healthcare, recently launched their own nonprofit generic drug company based in Salt Lake City to tackle chronic shortages and high prices of essential medicines.

The new company, Civica Rx, plans to start with 14 widely used hospital drugs that have long been in short supply. The company isn’t disclosing the drugs’ names for competitive reasons, but in a story from The Associated Press, board chairman Dan Liljenquist said they include a mix of generic pills, patches and injectable drugs for treating infections, pain and heart conditions.

“The mission of Civica is to make sure these drugs remain in the public domain, that they’re available and affordable to everyone,” Liljenquist said.

Civica Rx’s manufacturing operations will be approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The company will either directly manufacture generic drugs or sub-contract manufacturing to reputable contract manufacturing organizations. Civica Rx expects to get its first medicines on the market by mid- to late-2019.

