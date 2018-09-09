Crews rescue injured woman at Kanarra Falls

KANARRAVILLE, Utah – Crews rescued a woman with an injured ankle at Kanarra Falls on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t know how she hurt her ankle, but it was somewhere in between the first and second falls.

They said she attempted to walk out on her own, but in 3 hours she was only able to move 100 yards.

Given the specific location where the woman was, they said it took crews around 2 hours to get the woman into a spot where a Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter could reach her.

After the DPS helicopter hoisted the woman out of the canyon, it took them 15 minutes to transport her to a parking lot for further help.