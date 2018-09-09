3 Questions With Bob Evans: Lou Ferrigno, body builder and actor in ‘Incredible Hulk’ TV series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was championship bodybuilding that led Lou Ferrigno to his prolific acting career. He is best known for playing the Hulk in "The Incredible Hulk" television series.

Ferrigno was in town for the FanX convention and stopped by to speak with Bob Evans for Three Questions:

Have you figured out why it is that society looks up to men with big muscles? What was it like being a fitness coach to Michael Jackson before his untimely death? Which one would win in a battle: your old Hulk character, or the new, computer-generated character?

See below for the extended interview with Ferrigno: