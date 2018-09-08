Young women firefighters beat stereotypes during SLC training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Salt Lake City Fire Department held a camp, especially for young women, Saturday. The girls were fitted to a firefighter suit, trained and then put through a simulated burning and rappel course.

“It’s geared towards young women and introducing them to the fire service,” SLC Fire Department Division Chief Ryan Mellor said. “The days of saying well this is a man’s job, this is a woman’s job. Those days aren’t acceptable anymore.”

Called Camp Athena, Chief Mellor said they are holding a youth camp for young men called Camp Prometheus next week. Anyone can apply here, from any background, said Mellor.

“We take people from all different backgrounds,” Mellor said. Then added when discussing firefighter recruits, “we’re more concerned with are you going to be a good firefighter. That’s our chief concern, that’s what we’re looking for.”

Some of the young women at the camp on Saturday had never rappelled or fought a fire before.

Eighteen-year-old Sophie Luke had previously interned with the Salt Lake City Fire department and said she absolutely fell in love with it.

“it just makes you feel so accomplished and it’s just an amazing career,” Luke said.