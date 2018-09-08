× One person killed following single-vehicle crash on Mountain View Corridor

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 42-year-old woman died following a single vehicle crash in South Jordan Saturday morning, and investigators believe speed and impairment are possible causes of the accident.

According to Sgt. Samuel Winkler with the South Jordan Police Department, Bethinee Bojorquez, 42, of West Valley City was driving her white 2002 Chevrolet Suburban southbound near 11200 S Mountain View Blvd. at around 8:02 a.m.

Bojorquez’s vehicle drifted off the road to the right, Winkler said. Bojorquez overcorrected her vehicle, causing it to roll.

“As the vehicle rolled, the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle as she was not wearing a seatbelt,” Winkler stated.

Crews from the West Jordan Fire Department were unable to resuscitate Bojorquez following the accident.

“In addition to not being properly restrained, investigators believe speed and impairment are factors in this case,” Winkler stated. “Although the vehicle sustained serious damage, I truly believe the use of a seatbelt could have saved her life. Mountain View Highway has become problematic due to the very high speeds motorists are traveling in which the roadway design cannot handle. Please slow down to the posted speed limits.”